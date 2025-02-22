Gilvin and Western Kentucky host Louisiana Tech

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-7, 9-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-12, 6-8 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-7, 9-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-12, 6-8 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Louisiana Tech after Josie Gilvin scored 23 points in Western Kentucky’s 57-45 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Lady Techsters have gone 12-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 3.0.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks second in the CUSA shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky scores 7.2 more points per game (71.7) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (64.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alexis Mead is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hilltoppers. Gilvin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

