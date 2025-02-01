Gillus scores 16, Lehigh defeats Holy Cross 69-67

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Cam Gillus had 16 points in Lehigh’s 69-67 win against Holy Cross on Saturday night. Gillus…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Cam Gillus had 16 points in Lehigh’s 69-67 win against Holy Cross on Saturday night.

Gillus also had 10 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (8-13, 3-7 Patriot League). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 16 points while going 7 of 17 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Alfredo Addesa went 3 of 3 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Crusaders (11-12, 3-7) were led in scoring by Caleb Kenney, who finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. DeAndre Williams added 17 points and four assists for Holy Cross. Jaiden Feroah also had nine points and six rebounds.

Lehigh went into halftime leading Holy Cross 40-35. Gillus scored 12 points in the half. Joshua Ingram’s jump shot with 1:09 left in the second half gave Lehigh the lead for good at 66-64.

