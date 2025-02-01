Giles and UNC Greensboro host Wofford

Wofford Terriers (11-11, 5-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-8, 7-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wofford Terriers (11-11, 5-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-8, 7-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Wofford after Kenyon Giles scored 23 points in UNC Greensboro’s 70-65 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 8-1 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 13.5 assists per game led by Ronald Polite averaging 3.5.

The Terriers have gone 5-4 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

UNC Greensboro scores 74.0 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.4 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.8 more points per game (74.3) than UNC Greensboro allows (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.3 points. Giles is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

Kyler Filewich is averaging 11.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

