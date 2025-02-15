Giffa’s 16 help High Point take down Winthrop 88-66

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa had 16 points in High Point’s 88-66 win against Winthrop on Saturday. Giffa…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa had 16 points in High Point’s 88-66 win against Winthrop on Saturday.

Giffa added five assists for the Panthers (23-5, 11-2 Big South Conference). D’Maurian Williams scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Terry Anderson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points. The Panthers picked up their eighth straight win.

Kasen Harrison led the way for the Eagles (18-10, 8-5) with 21 points. Kelton Talford added 12 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop. Nick Johnson finished with nine points. The loss broke the Eagles’ five-game winning streak.

Both teams play on Wednesday. High Point hosts Charleston Southern and Winthrop travels to play Presbyterian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.