Gibb and BYU host No. 9 TCU

BYU Cougars (12-11, 3-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (22-3, 10-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits No. 9 TCU after Delaney Gibb scored 21 points in BYU’s 83-71 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 16-0 on their home court. TCU is 18-3 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 3-9 in Big 12 play. BYU is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

TCU makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). BYU averages 12.0 more points per game (68.9) than TCU allows (56.9).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sedona Prince is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Madison Conner is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gibb is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Cougars. Kemery Martin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

