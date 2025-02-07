Gherezgher leads Northern Kentucky against Robert Morris after 26-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (17-8, 9-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-13, 6-7 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2…

Robert Morris Colonials (17-8, 9-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-13, 6-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Robert Morris after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 85-75 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse have gone 9-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Colonials have gone 9-5 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alvaro Folgueiras averaging 2.5.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 75.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.0 Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kam Woods is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Colonials. Amarion Dickerson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

