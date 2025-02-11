Georgia visits No. 8 Texas A&M following Demary’s 23-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays No. 8 Texas A&M after Silas Demary Jr. scored 23 points in Georgia’s 76-75 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 at home. Texas A&M leads college basketball with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 2.7.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in SEC play. Georgia is seventh in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 3.2.

Texas A&M averages 75.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 67.4 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

Demary is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Newell is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.