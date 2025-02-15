Georgia visits No. 8 Kentucky on 5-game road slide

Georgia Bulldogs (10-15, 2-9 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-4, 8-3 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Bulldogs (10-15, 2-9 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-4, 8-3 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia will attempt to break its five-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs play No. 8 Kentucky.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 at home. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Hassett averaging 7.6.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 against SEC opponents. Georgia allows 67.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Kentucky makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Georgia averages 65.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 61.6 Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is averaging 19 points and 7.2 assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 13.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 12.1 points for the Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

