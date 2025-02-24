Georgia Tech visits Leggett and Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-11, 7-9 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-11, 7-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Georgia Tech after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-72 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Panthers have gone 12-3 at home. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-9 in conference games. Georgia Tech is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Georgia Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.2 Pittsburgh allows.

The Panthers and Yellow Jackets match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaland Lowe is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Leggett is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

Baye Ndongo is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.