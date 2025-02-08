Georgia Tech visits Ames and Virginia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-12, 4-8 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-12, 4-8 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Georgia Tech after Dai Dai Ames scored 27 points in Virginia’s 73-57 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in home games. Virginia allows 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-7 in ACC play. Georgia Tech scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Virginia’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Ishan Sharma is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.6 points. Duncan Powell is averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.