Georgia Tech hosts Raynaud and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (16-8, 8-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Georgia Tech after Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points in Stanford’s 74-73 victory over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-5 at home. Georgia Tech is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Cardinal are 8-5 in ACC play. Stanford averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech scores 74.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.9 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 75.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.8 Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Cardinal face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Javian McCollum is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Raynaud is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.4 points for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

