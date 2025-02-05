Georgia State visits Shannon and Arkansas State

Georgia State Panthers (11-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-7, 10-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 12…

Georgia State Panthers (11-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-7, 10-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Georgia State after Zyion Shannon scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 80-63 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Red Wolves are 9-1 on their home court. Arkansas State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is averaging 10.9 points and two steals for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.4 points and two steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

