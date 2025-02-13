Georgia State plays Old Dominion in conference showdown

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-15, 5-7 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-15, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sean Durugordon and Old Dominion take on Cesare Edwards and Georgia State on Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 7-6 at home. Georgia State has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Monarchs are 7-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion ranks second in the Sun Belt with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Durugordon averaging 4.0.

Georgia State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 68.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.4 Georgia State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Durugordon is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.