Georgia State hosts UL Monroe following Edwards’ 24-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-18, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-15, 4-7 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-18, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-15, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces UL Monroe after Cesare Edwards scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 80-76 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 in home games. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.5 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Warhawks have gone 2-9 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 4-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Georgia State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Georgia State has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

The Panthers and Warhawks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.