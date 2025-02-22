Georgia State hosts Hayes and Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-13, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Georgia State after Aislynn Hayes scored 29 points in Marshall’s 76-58 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers have gone 9-6 in home games. Georgia State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia State averages 64.6 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 69.1 Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Thundering Herd meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 11.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games.

Meredith Maier is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 9.5 points and 1.6 steals. Hayes is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.