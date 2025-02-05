Georgia State earns 97-64 victory against UL Monroe

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 22 points as Georgia State beat UL Monroe 97-64 on Wednesday night. Lane shot…

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 22 points as Georgia State beat UL Monroe 97-64 on Wednesday night.

Lane shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (9-15, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Malachi Brown scored 19 points and added five assists. Zarigue Nutter shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Coltie Young led the Warhawks (6-19, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jalen Bolden added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals for UL Monroe. Makai Willis also had 12 points.

Georgia State plays Buffalo on the road on Saturday, and UL Monroe hosts Texas State on Thursday.

