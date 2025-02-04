Georgia Southern faces Southern Miss, looks to end road losing streak

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-14, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-14, 4-7 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-14, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-14, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Southern Miss looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Southern Miss Eagles are 6-4 on their home court. Southern Miss allows 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 2-9 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Miss scores 63.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 67.7 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 66.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 69.5 Southern Miss allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Rowe is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Southern Miss Eagles, while averaging 7.2 points. Melyia Grayson is averaging 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Indya Green is averaging 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Southern Miss Eagles: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Georgia Southern Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.