Georgia hosts No. 22 Mississippi State following Hubbard’s 24-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-7, 4-6 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-7, 4-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Mississippi State faces Georgia after Josh Hubbard scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 88-61 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone 13-1 in home games. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 3.3.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 4-5 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks fifth in the SEC scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 8.1.

Georgia makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Mississippi State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia allows.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Georgia Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Murphy is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

