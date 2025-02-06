Georgia hosts No. 2 South Carolina on home slide

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-14, 1-8 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-14, 1-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts No. 2 South Carolina looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 in home games. Georgia averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 in SEC play. South Carolina has a 19-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 13.8 more points per game (81.4) than Georgia gives up to opponents (67.6).

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Trinity Turner is shooting 34.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Raven Johnson is averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 82.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

