Georgia hosts Arkansas after Higginbottom’s 26-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-16, 2-8 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-15, 1-9 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-16, 2-8 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-15, 1-9 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits Georgia after Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 78-55 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-7 at home. Georgia is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Razorbacks are 2-8 in SEC play. Arkansas has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Arkansas allows to opponents. Arkansas averages 69.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 67.8 Georgia allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Avinger is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Higginbottom is averaging 24.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.