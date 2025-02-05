Georgia faces No. 2 South Carolina, aims to stop 6-game slide

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-14, 1-8 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-14, 1-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks to break its six-game losing streak when the Bulldogs take on No. 2 South Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 on their home court. Georgia is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-0 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks second in the SEC allowing 56.0 points while holding opponents to 34.3% shooting.

Georgia’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is averaging 12.7 points for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 82.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.