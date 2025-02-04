Georgia Amoore scores career-high 43 to lead No. 12 Kentucky women over No. 13 Oklahoma 95-86

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Georgia Amoore made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 to lead No. 12 Kentucky to…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Georgia Amoore made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 to lead No. 12 Kentucky to a 95-86 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Amoore had two 3-pointers and scored 10 as the Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 30-19 first-quarter lead. She made 15 of 22 shots from the floor – including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc — and 6 of 8 free throws while adding eight assists.

Amoore tied the school record that was set by Jennifer O’Neill in 2013 and matched by Rhyne Howard in 2020.

Clara Strack finished with 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out for Kentucky, which has won three in a row. Dazia Lawrence hit three of the Wildcats’ 14 3-pointers and scored 14.

Sophomore Sahara Williams scored a career-high 27 for the Sooners (16-6, 4-5) on 8-for-19 shooting. Raegan Beers totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Payton Verhulst had 11 points and 10 boards. It was the ninth double-double of the season for Beers and the first for Verhulst, who also had a triple-double in a 109-99 overtime loss to then-No. 13 Duke earlier this season. Freshman Zya Vann had 15 points off the bench and her senior sister Skylar Vann scored 11.

Oklahoma trailed 45-36 at halftime, but Skylar Vann had back-to-back baskets to finish off a 10-2 run to begin the third quarter and the Sooners closed within a point. Amelia Hassett answered with a 3-pointer, Strack followed with eight straight points and Amoore buried a 3-pointer to finish off a 16-0 run and the Wildcats cruised from there.

Oklahoma plays at Mississippi on Thursday. Kentucky is idle until it plays at Mississippi on Feb. 10.

