Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber is set for foot surgery and out for the rest of the season

Thomas Sorber #35 of the Georgetown Hoyas attempts a pass past Ryan Kalkbrenner #11 of the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at D.C.'s Capital One Arena on December 18, 2024 in. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Timothy Nwachukwu) Thomas Sorber #35 of the Georgetown Hoyas attempts a pass past Ryan Kalkbrenner #11 of the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at D.C.'s Capital One Arena on December 18, 2024 in. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Timothy Nwachukwu) WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown freshman big man Thomas Sorber will miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury.

The school announced Tuesday that Sorber injured his left foot on Feb. 15 in a loss at Butler and would have surgery on Wednesday.

Sorber is the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over 24 games.

A Trenton, New Jersey, native, Sorber was a top-50 recruit out of Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia and ranked third out of the state of Pennsylvania.

Georgetown (16-11, 7-9 Big East) visits UConn on Wednesday night and hosts No. 21 Marquette on Saturday before wrapping up conference regular-season play next week against Villanova and DePaul.

