Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Georgetown's Thomas Sorber is…

Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber is set for foot surgery and out for the rest of the season

The Associated Press

February 25, 2025, 10:33 AM

Thomas Sorber #35 of the Georgetown Hoyas attempts a pass past Ryan Kalkbrenner #11 of the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at D.C.'s Capital One Arena on December 18, 2024 in. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Timothy Nwachukwu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown freshman big man Thomas Sorber will miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury.

The school announced Tuesday that Sorber injured his left foot on Feb. 15 in a loss at Butler and would have surgery on Wednesday.

Sorber is the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over 24 games.

A Trenton, New Jersey, native, Sorber was a top-50 recruit out of Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia and ranked third out of the state of Pennsylvania.

Georgetown (16-11, 7-9 Big East) visits UConn on Wednesday night and hosts No. 21 Marquette on Saturday before wrapping up conference regular-season play next week against Villanova and DePaul.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up  here. AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll  and  https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up