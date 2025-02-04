Georgetown visits Xavier after Conwell’s 20-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (14-8, 5-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-9, 5-6 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Georgetown Hoyas (14-8, 5-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-9, 5-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Georgetown after Ryan Conwell scored 20 points in Xavier’s 86-77 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Musketeers have gone 10-2 in home games. Xavier has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 5-6 against conference opponents. Georgetown ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.3 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.6.

Xavier averages 77.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 65.3 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 70.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 70.2 Xavier allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Freemantle is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Conwell is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas Sorber is averaging 14.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Hoyas. Mack is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

