Georgetown visits St. John’s following Ransom’s 22-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (11-16, 4-12 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-13, 4-12 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (11-16, 4-12 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-13, 4-12 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits St. John’s after Kelsey Ransom scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 55-50 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm are 8-6 on their home court. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 19.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Daye averaging 3.3.

The Hoyas have gone 4-12 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 10.4.

St. John’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game St. John’s gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lashae Dwyer is averaging 13.3 points and three steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ransom is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hoyas. Jenkins is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.