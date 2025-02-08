Georgetown hosts Seton Hall after Peavy’s 27-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (6-17, 1-11 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (14-9, 5-7 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-17, 1-11 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (14-9, 5-7 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -10.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Seton Hall after Micah Peavy scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 74-69 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas are 11-4 on their home court. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Thomas Sorber leads the Hoyas with 8.6 boards.

The Pirates are 1-11 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgetown is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 63.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 65.7 Georgetown allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists for the Hoyas. Peavy is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

