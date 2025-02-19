George Washington visits Richmond following Reynolds’ 22-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-14, 4-10 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-5, 13-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-14, 4-10 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-5, 13-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays Richmond after Gabby Reynolds scored 22 points in George Washington’s 66-51 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Spiders have gone 10-2 at home. Richmond scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 4-10 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Paige Mott averaging 6.0.

Richmond scores 74.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 62.3 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the last 10 games.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.5 points for the Revolutionaries. Reynolds is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 75.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

