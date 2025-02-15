George Washington visits Bailey and Davidson

George Washington Revolutionaries (16-9, 5-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (16-9, 5-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts George Washington after Reed Bailey scored 21 points in Davidson’s 77-68 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Wildcats are 11-2 on their home court. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Bailey averaging 11.8.

The Revolutionaries are 5-7 in A-10 play. George Washington ranks eighth in the A-10 with 14.2 assists per game led by Jacoi Hutchinson averaging 2.5.

Davidson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Davidson gives up.

The Wildcats and Revolutionaries match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rafael Castro is shooting 69.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

