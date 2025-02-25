George Washington takes on UMass in conference showdown

UMass Minutewomen (15-13, 10-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-16, 4-12 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Minutewomen (15-13, 10-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-16, 4-12 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays George Washington in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Revolutionaries have gone 6-8 in home games. George Washington averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Minutewomen have gone 10-7 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Washington averages 59.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 58.3 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Minutewomen match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Allie Palmieri averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

