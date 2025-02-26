George Washington Revolutionaries face the UMass Minutewomen on 3-game losing streak

UMass Minutewomen (15-13, 10-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-16, 4-12 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

UMass Minutewomen (15-13, 10-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-16, 4-12 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington enters the matchup with UMass after losing three straight games.

The Revolutionaries have gone 6-8 in home games. George Washington averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Minutewomen have gone 10-7 against A-10 opponents. UMass averages 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

George Washington is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 37.7% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 63.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 62.9 George Washington allows to opponents.

The Revolutionaries and Minutewomen meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Maxine Engel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Megan Olbrys is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

