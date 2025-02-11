George Washington plays conference foe VCU

VCU Rams (19-5, 9-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (16-8, 5-6 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rafael…

VCU Rams (19-5, 9-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (16-8, 5-6 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Castro and George Washington host Max Shulga and VCU in A-10 action.

The Revolutionaries are 11-2 in home games. George Washington has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 9-2 in conference play. VCU is second in the A-10 with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 6.6.

George Washington averages 74.2 points, 11.3 more per game than the 62.9 VCU gives up. VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro is averaging 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Phillip Russell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.