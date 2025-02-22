George Mason visits VCU following Haynes’ 22-point showing

George Mason Patriots (21-5, 12-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-5, 11-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (21-5, 12-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-5, 11-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces VCU after Jalen Haynes scored 22 points in George Mason’s 58-57 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams have gone 13-0 at home. VCU leads the A-10 averaging 78.5 points and is shooting 44.9%.

The Patriots are 12-1 in A-10 play. George Mason is the leader in the A-10 giving up just 62.1 points per game while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

VCU averages 78.5 points, 16.4 more per game than the 62.1 George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Patriots square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haynes is averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Patriots: 10-0, averaging 69.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

