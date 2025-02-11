George Mason takes on Rhode Island, looks for 10th straight win

Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 8-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-3, 11-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 8-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-3, 11-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason will try to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the Patriots take on Rhode Island.

The Patriots are 11-1 in home games. George Mason has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 8-4 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Ines Debroise averaging 7.3.

George Mason makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Rhode Island averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals. Zahirah Walton is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.4 points and eight rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 60.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.