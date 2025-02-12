George Mason Patriots play the Rhode Island Rams on 9-game win streak

Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 8-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-3, 11-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 8-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-3, 11-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason heads into a matchup against Rhode Island as winners of nine straight games.

The Patriots are 11-1 in home games. George Mason has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 8-4 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 scoring 61.8 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

George Mason makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Rhode Island averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Patriots. Paula Suarez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.4 points and eight rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 60.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.