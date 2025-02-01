Gatkek scores 20, Little Rock beats UT Martin 75-57

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tuongthach Gatkek had 20 points in Little Rock’s 75-57 victory over UT Martin on Saturday…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tuongthach Gatkek had 20 points in Little Rock’s 75-57 victory over UT Martin on Saturday night.

Gatkek also contributed 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Trojans (14-9, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Mwani Wilkinson scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Johnathan Lawson had 14 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range).

Josue Grullon led the Skyhawks (9-14, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. UT Martin also got 11 points from Tarence Guinyard. Afan Trnka had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Little Rock visits Southern Indiana and UT Martintakes on Lindenwood at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

