Gaston and the Auburn Tigers take on conference foe No. 2 South Carolina

Auburn Tigers (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (20-1, 8-0 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Auburn Tigers (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (20-1, 8-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joyce Edwards and No. 2 South Carolina host Deyona Gaston and Auburn in SEC play.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-0 in home games. South Carolina averages 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 25.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-6 in SEC play. Auburn scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

South Carolina scores 81.3 points, 20.6 more per game than the 60.7 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 13.7 more points per game (69.2) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (55.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 12.4 points for the Gamecocks. Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gaston is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 82.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.