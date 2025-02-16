Gary leads Nebraska against Northwestern after 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Northwestern after Juwan Gary scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 83-75 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 at home. Northwestern has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Cornhuskers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Berry is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.6 points. Nick Martinelli is shooting 42.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Essegian is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 10.6 points. Brice Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.