Garnett puts up 12 in Louisiana’s 66-64 win over Northern Illinois

Kentrell Garnett had 12 points in Louisiana’s 66-64 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Garnett shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-17). Brandon Hardy scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Christian Wright had eight points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Huskies (5-18) were led in scoring by Quaran McPherson, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Quentin Jones added 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for Northern Illinois. James Dent Jr. also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

After trailing 39-28 at halftime, Louisiana went ahead by as many as seven points in the second half before the Huskies’ late rally came up short.

