Gardner-Webb takes on South Carolina Upstate after Mann’s 30-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-22, 1-11 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on South Carolina Upstate after Jamaine Mann scored 30 points in Gardner-Webb’s 79-72 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 4-8 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate allows 83.5 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-7 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is second in the Big South scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Selden averaging 8.7.

South Carolina Upstate averages 75.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 78.2 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 74.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 83.5 South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Brit Harris is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Mann is shooting 60.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 0-10, averaging 74.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

