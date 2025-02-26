Gardner-Webb takes on Radford following Hawkins’ 26-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 7-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-15, 9-5 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays Radford after Ashley Hawkins scored 26 points in Gardner-Webb’s 71-63 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Highlanders have gone 7-5 at home. Radford gives up 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-7 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb ranks sixth in the Big South with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Maja Rohkohl averaging 2.3.

Radford’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Radford has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is averaging 12 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Elze Motekaityte is averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

