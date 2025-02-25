Gardner-Webb hosts Early and Radford

Radford Highlanders (17-12, 7-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-17, 5-9 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (17-12, 7-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-17, 5-9 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Gardner-Webb after David Early scored 22 points in Radford’s 80-73 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-5 on their home court. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.0 assists per game led by Darryl Simmons II averaging 2.1.

The Highlanders are 7-7 against Big South opponents. Radford leads the Big South with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 2.6.

Gardner-Webb makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Radford has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Pharell Boyogueno is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarvis Moss is averaging 13.5 points for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.