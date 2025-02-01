Garcia leads Minnesota against Washington after 21-point showing

Washington Huskies (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Washington Huskies (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Washington after Dawson Garcia scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 73-51 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-4 in home games. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten with 15.9 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 3.6.

The Huskies are 1-8 in Big Ten play. Washington is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Minnesota averages 68.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 71.8 Washington allows. Washington averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

The Golden Gophers and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is shooting 50.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Great Osobor is averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

