Garcia leads Minnesota against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-13, 4-12 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Penn State after Dawson Garcia scored 32 points in Minnesota’s 64-61 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Golden Gophers are 10-6 on their home court. Minnesota is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nittany Lions are 4-12 in Big Ten play. Penn State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Minnesota is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.8% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 19.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is averaging 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

