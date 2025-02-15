Gamble leads Northern Colorado against Portland State after 27-point showing

Portland State Vikings (4-17, 1-11 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (11-13, 4-9 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (4-17, 1-11 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (11-13, 4-9 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Portland State after London Gamble scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-72 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Northern Colorado has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 1-11 in conference games. Portland State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Colorado makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Portland State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gamble is averaging 9.5 points for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.