Gallegos and North Alabama host Jacksonville

North Alabama Lions (12-10, 7-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-12, 5-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces Jacksonville after Charity Gallegos scored 25 points in North Alabama’s 73-68 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins have gone 7-2 in home games. Jacksonville has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

The Lions are 7-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 41.6% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds. Edyn Battle is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Gallegos is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

