Galette’s 21 lead Youngstown State past Green Bay 81-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nico Galette scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Green Bay 81-77 on Sunday. Galette added…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nico Galette scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Green Bay 81-77 on Sunday.

Galette added nine rebounds for the Penguins (19-11, 13-6 Horizon League). Gabe Dynes scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 9 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jason Nelson had 13 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the foul line.

The Phoenix (3-26, 1-17) were led in scoring by Marcus Hall, who finished with 16 points. Mac Wrecke added 15 points for Green Bay. Ben Tweedy finished with 13 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.