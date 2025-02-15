Gaines-Wyatt scores 24, Alcorn State takes down Bethune-Cookman 78-74

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s 24 points helped Alcorn State defeat Bethune-Cookman 78-74 on Saturday night. Gaines-Wyatt also…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s 24 points helped Alcorn State defeat Bethune-Cookman 78-74 on Saturday night.

Gaines-Wyatt also had four steals for the Braves (8-17, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Tankersley scored 23 points, shooting 7 of 16 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line. Djahi Binet had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

The Wildcats (11-14, 8-4) were led by Trey Thomas, who posted 28 points and two steals. Seneca Willoughby added 16 points for Bethune-Cookman. Kalil Camara finished with 16 points.

Both teams play on Monday. Alcorn State visits Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

