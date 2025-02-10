Gailes leads Canisius against Niagara after 20-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-19, 0-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16, 5-7 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-19, 0-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16, 5-7 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Niagara after Shariah Gailes scored 20 points in Canisius’ 68-62 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Golden Griffins are 2-8 in home games. Canisius is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 22.2 turnovers per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-12 against MAAC opponents. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Strong averaging 2.4.

Canisius is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points lower than the 50.6% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 57.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 66.8 Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Purple Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Gailes is averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talia Dial averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 14.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.8 points, 24.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.