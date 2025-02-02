Furman visits Peterson and East Tennessee State

Furman Paladins (17-5, 5-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-10, 5-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Furman Paladins (17-5, 5-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-10, 5-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Furman after Quimari Peterson scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-65 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-3 at home. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 4.9.

The Paladins have gone 5-4 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Hien averaging 4.7.

East Tennessee State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Buggs III averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Peterson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Vanderwal is averaging six points and 5.5 rebounds for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

