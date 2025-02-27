Furman visits Elisaldez and Chattanooga

Furman Paladins (14-14, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-12, 8-4 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Furman Paladins (14-14, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-12, 8-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Furman after Caia Elisaldez scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 51-46 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Mocs are 8-4 in home games. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 11.6 assists per game led by Elisaldez averaging 4.4.

The Paladins have gone 4-8 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Chattanooga averages 60.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 64.8 Furman gives up. Furman scores 13.8 more points per game (68.8) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (55.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sigrun Olafsdottir is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Elisaldez is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

Tate Walters is averaging 12.3 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 59.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Paladins: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

